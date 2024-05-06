Mims Davies MP celebrates with newly elected 18-year-old Cllr Edward Godwin and team

Mims Davies MP celebrated with newly elected 18-year-old Cllr Edward Godwin and team for becoming one of the youngest Councillors in Sussex.
By Mims Davies MPContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 17:20 BST
Edward Godwin was elected onto Ashplats North Town Council in East Grinstead.

The turnout for the election was 27.8%.

Ed made his first ever vote as an 18-year-old this year for his local Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE, who was also re-elected.

Mims Davies MP and Kristy Adams with Cllr Ed Godwin and team.Mims Davies MP and Kristy Adams with Cllr Ed Godwin and team.
Ed's main focuses for his ward include:

  • Supporting local community groups such as the Stone Quarry Community Fridge
  • Acting as a strong, new, local voice for the whole community.
  • Bringing a fresh perspective to the Town Council for active change.

Results:

Edward Godwin - The Conservative Party Candidate - 424 votes

Stephen Leonard John Hall - Liberal Democrats - 237 votes

Stef Hillwood - Independent - 394 votes

Sharon Martin - Green Party - 168 votes

Mims Davies MP said: "A huge congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Ed Godwin onto Ashplats North Town Council!

"Ed is one of the youngest councillors in Sussex at 18 years old and is a fabulous new voice who has worked his socks off everyday speaking to local residents about their concerns.

"I know Ed will be a brilliant new voice and representative for all and just one of the many young voices working with our brilliant PCC, Katy Bourne OBE, and Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex and business woman, Kristy Adams.

"A big thank you to everyone who supported and voted for Ed, we are delighted to see him progress."

