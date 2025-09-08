More than 1,700 people sign e-petition calling on Horsham council to drop plans to remove stream from town centre

How the Bishopric in Horsham town centre could look after removal of the stream and rocks. Image: Horsham District Council

More than 1,700 people have signed an e-petition calling on Horsham District Council to drop plans to remove a stream from the town centre.

Projects to regenerate the Carfax, Bishopric West and part of Worthing Road underwent consultation in April, with the council receiving 841 responses.

One sticking point for many has been the plan to remove the stream and rockery from Bishopric West in an effort to open up the area – which costs the council around £24k per year to maintain.

Another was the cycleway proposed through the town centre from Springfield Road to Worthing Road. Some consultation responses described the idea of mixing pedestrians and cyclists as ‘dangerous’ and ‘a huge risk’.

It was a view shared by Paul Clarke (Con, Pulborough, Coldwaltham & Amberley) during a recent scrutiny committee meeting.

Mr Clarke said: “It’s very clear that the public don’t want cycle lanes in those areas – why are we persisting on providing them?”

Ruth Fletcher, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said it was ‘difficult’ to get the balance right but added that the council had consulted with experts and it was ‘not the case’ that bikes and pedestrians could not mix.

She added: “Data shows that generally, as pedestrian levels increase, most [cyclists] will get off.” This prompted Mr Clarke to declare that she had more faith in cyclists that he did.

Questions were also asked about the impact the work in Bishopric West would have on shops in the area.

The council’s corporate manager said a consultation and communication plan would be developed with all the businesses.

He added: “It’s one thing to design a scheme, it’s a wholly different order of this to actually deliver it because it’s going to impact on businesses. The primary thing is to make sure that businesses can continue to trade on a daily basis so it doesn’t effect their bottom line.”

As for the work itself, committee members were told that a pre-construction services agreement was being completed to bring on-board Pick Everard for the main multi-disciplinary services, with Balfour Beatty Living Places as the appointed main contractor.

Work will be carried out to develop and cost the designs and, if all goes as planned, it is hoped construction will start in February 2026.

But the corporate manager said the date was ‘a best estimate’ and warned that this could change. He added: “It’s still to be decided whether it will be this council or whether it will be the county council that will actually deliver and build the scheme.”

The proposals are due to be considered by the full council on September 24.