More than 3,700 comments received on South Downs Local Plan consultation

The process of reviewing the South Downs National Park’s Local Plan continues at pace after more than 3,700 comments were received to a consultation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Park Authority has been analysing all the feedback to the consultation that was held between January and March as it prepares for the next stage of the Local Plan Review. The award-winning South Downs Local Plan is being updated to ensure it addresses important issues such as nature recovery, climate change, affordable housing and helping local communities thrive.

Earlier this year more than 1,000 people visited 20 consultation events across the National Park and over 10,400 people viewed the online consultation. More than 1,900 individuals responded to the consultation, making 3,714 separate comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a meeting of the National Park’s Planning Committee last week, the next stages have been agreed:

South Harting. Photograph By Chris Gorman/Big Ladder

In response to the first consultation, 28 new sites were put forward to the Authority to consider for development. In addition to this, further feedback was submitted regarding 38 existing sites that the Authority had previously excluded or rejected in the Land Availability Assessment (LAA). An updated LAA, outlining the Authority’s assessment of potential sites for development, will be published this autumn and inform the next consultation in 2026.

Further engagement with National Park Parishes will take place during the autumn about any proposed changes to potential site allocations.

All the feedback so far will be considered as the Authority prepares the next stage of the Local Plan Review, with the second public consultation taking place between May and July 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submission of the revised Local Plan to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate is expected in the autumn of 2026 and full adoption as planning policy by the National Park Authority in 2027.

Lewes and its bordering landscape by Anne Katrin Purkiss

Tim Slaney, Director of Planning at the National Park Authority, said: “I’d like to thank every person and organisation who took the time to respond to the first consultation as we carefully shape this updated Local Plan.

“This Local Plan Review is the framework for the future of this incredible National Park. It shapes where and how development takes place, ensuring we conserve and enhance its wonderful landscape, wildlife and heritage, whilst enabling villages and towns to flourish. We’ve had a real variety of responses, with broad support for policies around nature, climate and community facilities, for example, while housing and viticulture attracted mixed views.

“We’re working diligently and methodically through the various formal stages of the process and look forward to engaging further with the public, parishes, landowners and partner organisations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Authority will be preparing several studies and evidence documents over the summer to support the next version of the Local Plan going out to consultation.

Petersfield heath and pond by Ben Evans

All comments so far have been registered and any personal information redacted, and published to view on the consultation platform at https://sdnpalocalplanreview.commonplace.is/

Summaries of the feedback by policy and site allocation are also available to read at www.southdowns.gov.uk/local-plan-review