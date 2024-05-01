More than 4,100 children in Sussex living in temporary accommodation, according to new figures

County Hall, Chichester

The figure was shared during a meeting of the West Sussex Health & Wellbeing Board where members were discussing housing pressures.

The Board had asked for an update from the West Sussex Strategic Housing Group on national housing pressures and the current crisis which saw Crawley Borough Council declare a housing emergency in February.

Hilary Bartle, of the Chichester-based homelessness charity Stonepillow, said there was ‘a clear pathway’ between children who lived in temporary accommodation and young people who became homeless after turning 18.

Describing the ‘chasm’ of issues such as drugs, alcohol and untreated mental health, which so many young people had fallen into, she added: “We’ve got a time bomb that has gone off and we are seeing it very much on our doorsteps across the homelessness provision in West Sussex.”

Ms Bartle reported a ‘significant increase’ over the last three years in the number of homeless people with multiple and compound needs.

And she told the meeting that there had been an increase in the number of deaths of homeless people across the county, citing health inequalities.

Alison Challenger, director of public health, said a report about deaths in homeless accommodation was expected within the next couple of weeks.

Ian Duke, chair of the strategic housing group and chief executive of Crawley Borough Council, said housing pressures had changed substantially over the past two or three years – a situation ‘complicated’ by the demand coming though from asylum seekers.

With only 67% of social housing stock being owned by local authorities, he said there were ‘challenges’ in terms of securing it for the people with greatest need.

In Crawley alone, the average stay in temporary accommodation is currently 470 days, which Mr Duke said ‘doesn’t feel very temporary’.

The main problem faced by providers is the lack of supply – not enough homes are available for social housing and affordable rent.

So when it comes to housing the homeless, Mr Duke reported that some were being sent as far afield as the Midlands because there is not enough suitable temporary housing in West Sussex.

But the housing supply is not the only issue.

Health inequalities faced by the homeless is also a major concern.

Mr Duke said: “We just need to be cognisant that this isn’t just an issue of ‘we’re not building enough’.

“Yes, we’ve got to do more on that. We’ve got to push and do everything we think possible.

“But this is simply not just a case of development not being enough.

“There’s something bigger going on and I think we need to be aware of that.”

Among the work being carried out is the provision of extra care housing, which combines accommodation with care and support services.

One site being explored for that use is the former St Catherine’s Hospice site, in Crawley, parts of which are owned by the borough council and the hospice.

Bob Lanzer, chairman of the Health & Wellbeing Board, said the housing pressures were at the point of being ‘overwhelming – for people and for budgets’.