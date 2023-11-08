More than £2,000 of government investment for Seaford Head Swimming Pool
As announced in the 2023 Spring Budget, the Government is making available over £60 million of new funding to support public facilities with swimming pools across England to help make them more financially sustainable.
Seaford Head Swimming Pool is one of the 196 leisure centres and swimming pools in 103 local authorities which will benefit from boosted funding, supporting over 23 million swims a year.
According to a statement from Lewes District Council, East Sussex County Council, Seaford Town Council and Wave Leisure: “We are very pleased that our first application for funding from the Swimming Pool Support Fund was successful and we welcome the £2,486 award. We look forward to hearing news in January about a second bid for capital funding.”
Maria Caulfield MP said: “I very much welcome the news that Seaford Head Swimming Pool is getting this investment from government, many residents across the constituency regularly contact me regarding swimming and leisure centre provision and I am glad that the government is recognising the sectors importance and is investing millions into keeping them open.”
Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew MP said: “Leisure centres and pools are vital for millions of people to stay fit and healthy, and we know that many public swimming pools are experiencing greater pressure due to increased operating costs. We have heard their concerns and have stepped in to help them make ends meet with £20 million immediate relief, and a further £40 million to help improve sustainability of public swimming pools over the long term.”