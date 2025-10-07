More than £2.8m to be spent replacing Chichester District Council vehicles

Chichester District Council plans to spend more than £2.8m replacing vehicles used by its contract services team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently 76 vehicles in the fleet, supporting waste collection, street cleaning, park and gardens maintenance, and workshops. The vehicles which need replacing range from HGVs to smaller workshop vans.

The recommendation to use £2,823,642 from the Asset Replacement Programme came during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (October 7), with a final decision to be made by the full council in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Chilton, cabinet member for finance, corporate services & Chichester contract services, said that all of the new vehicles would be able to run on hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO).

Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

He added: “The use of HVO achieves about 95% of the carbon reduction that you would get from an electric vehicle. So in terms of cost effectiveness, it’s extraordinary.”

The council has been working via the European Certification Process to find a source of HVO that was made from waste products and not palm oil. It is due to come on-stream in November.

As for the old vehicles, they will be sold for salvage and scrap. The Asset Replacement Programme includes anticipated values, such as £3,000 to £4,000 for a typical bin lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the bodies of the lorries – which have around 400,000 miles on the clock – are used as scrap metal, the chassis are typically given a new lease of life by being sold on to places such as Africa.

All of the vehicles due to be bought were included in the Asset Replacement Plan for 2026/27 and 2027/28. But following the recent purchase of an HGV, it was noted that delivery was taking longer and the cost was increasing higher than inflation.

So officers decided it would be more efficient and cost effective for the council to move them forward.