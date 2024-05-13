MP Gillian Keegan meets with The Bosham Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chichester MP visited Bosham recently.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan paid a visit to Bosham recently at the invitation of The Bosham Association, and met with the Association’s President and Joint Chairs. The Bosham Association is a community organisation and a charity seeking to support the life of the village and protect and enhance its character. It was founded in 1963, with John Betjeman as its first president.

Peter Sims, Joint Chair, said: “The Association discussed with Gillian our concerns about the Government’s policy on housing and the resulting development at Highgrove, the lack of infrastructure with regards to waste water for the development, the Southern Water plan for re-lining pipes in Funtington, and the creation of a wetland area near Harts Farm. We felt this was a useful meeting.”

Gillian Keegan said “I was pleased to meet The Bosham Association to discuss the work they do and their concerns regarding housing development and waste water.

BA President Dick Pratt, Joint Chair Peter Sims, Gillian Keegan MP, Joint Chair Jenny Bentall Morris

“I am working hard to hold Southern Water to account for their actions, and have secured over £56 million of investment to our area to ensure water pollution is a thing of the past. This includes a huge operation currently underway to seal pipes in the Bosham and Funtington area.

“I have also called on many occasions for the council to better regulate speculative development, including through passing the Local Plan, which they have now done.