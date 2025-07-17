Much-loved Crawley statue to be given a new home
Fondly known as The Boy and the Dolphin, the statue was a landmark in Queens Square, delighting residents since the 1950s and falling foul of many a prank involving bubbles in the water.
It will now be placed in Tilgate Park, within the Walled Garden, next to the pond.
The news was shared during a Crawley Borough Council meeting on Wednesday (July 16).
Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, said the statue could no longer be used as a fountain as the workings could not be restored, but the council had been keen to place it near water.
She added: “It’s a piece of Crawley’s history and, especially at this time of such great change for Crawley, it’s really important that we recognise and remember all those things that are the legacy of Crawley over the years.”
The statue had been moved to the old town hall when Queens Square was being revamped, being placed in a central courtyard. It was then moved into storage when the new town hall opened.
Mrs Mullins also pointed out that, despite the name it was given by thousands of residents over the years, the statue actually shows a sturgeon, not a dolphin.
