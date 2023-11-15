Spot checks were carried out at a Lancing car park, as part of a multi-agency operation.

Photos taken in the Beach Green car park on Tuesday morning (November 14) showed multiple police officers, joined by Driving Standards Agency (DVSA) and council staff.

Sergeant Tom Carter, Sussex Police’s operational lead for wildlife, heritage and environmental crime, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Busy morning in Lancing for the team.

"Stopping waste carrying vehicles along with Adur and Worthing Councils; West Sussex County Council; the DVSA; Environment Agency and Sussex Roads Police.

“Had vehicles with no insurance, no waste licence, cut tyres and [were] overladen. Also had a visit from [Sussex Police and Crime Commisioner] Katy Bourne #RuralCrime.”

The scheme was organised by West Sussex Waste Partnership (WSCC) and Adur and Worthing were the host authority.

The West Sussex Waste Partnership is formed of the county council, Biffa, as the waste contractor, and all the district and borough councils in West Sussex.

It has partnered with Mrs Bourne, Sussex Police, the Environment Agency and others, ‘in order to highlight and reduce the problems’ that fly tipping causes.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “Two joint operations have taken place over the last month in the Adur district (October 16) and Worthing borough (November 14) as part of the Let’s Scrap Fly Tipping campaign, which aims to both deter and disrupt fly tippers and avoid other waste crimes.

"Officers from a range of partners have been stopping vehicles that may be carrying waste, checking compliance, and interviewing drivers.”

The council said the joint operations, combined, resulted in: 76 vehicles stopped; four businesses directed to register for a waste carriers’ licence or face a fine of up to £3,000; 14 vehicles served with prohibitions regarding vehicle defects and two drivers fined for driving without insurance.

Adur & Worthing Councils said it ‘joined forces’ with other agencies to stop and check commercial vehicles ‘potentially carrying waste in order to crack down on fly-tipping’.

"This was one in a series of joint operations that are taking place across the county to make sure that commercial organisations are legally operating and disposing of waste responsibly,” a spokesperson said.

"It follows a similar operation in Shoreham on October 16. Officers from Adur & Worthing Councils’ street cleansing and environmental health teams were carrying out a duty of care role during the operation, engaging with all drivers about whether they carry waste, and advising on how best to responsibly dispose of waste.

"Fly-tipping is an offence that we take very seriously. Not only does it spoil the appearance of our district and borough, but it also poses an environmental risk and costs taxpayers’ money to clear up every year.

"We will continue to work with our partners to protect our local area from fly-tippers, and ensure that businesses are disposing of waste responsibly."

The campaign asks that residents ‘remain vigilant’ and continue to follow the SCRAP code: suspect waste carriers; check they are licensed; refuse unexpected offers to dispose of waste; ask how the carrier will dispose of the waste and obtain paperwork.

A WSCC spokesperson added: “The partners are also helping residents and businesses to avoid unknowingly contributing to fly tipping within West Sussex.

“One example of how the partners are working together is through joint operations across various locations in West Sussex.

"With the intention to both deter and disrupt fly tippers and avoid other waste crimes, officers from a range of partners have been stopping vehicles that may be carrying waste, checking compliance and interviewing drivers. Various vehicles have been seized, and drivers fined, for a range of offences.”

