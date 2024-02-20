Multi-Use Games Area is to be installed at Copthorne Recreation Ground thanks to Mid Sussex District Council grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (February 19), councillors agreed to release £164,300 of S106 funds to pay for the work, which is expected to start in the Spring.

Members also gave the thumbs-up to an application from the 1st Copthorne Scout Group for £115,018 for outdoor improvements and renewable energy adaptations at the Scout & Guide Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S106 funds are contributed to the council by developers building in the area and can be used for anything from leisure projects to affordable housing to education.

Mid Sussex District Council

As well as approving the two applications for funds, the panel also agreed to allow changes to be made to a number of previous successful applications.

These included granting Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club another £66,661.47 to put towards the rebuilding of its clubhouse, bringing the total award to £377,889.59.

And Mid Sussex District Scouts will receive another £163,420.50 for the building of a community hall at Barn Cottage Recreation Ground, in Haywards Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will take the total received for the project to £263,420.50.

The panel also approved 13 community grants applications totalling £37,001.

They include £800 for Burgess Hill Marching Youth to pay for four flutes, four lyres, tutorial books and display books.

The Chequer Mead Arts & Community Trust will receive £5,000 to run monthly dimentia friendly film screenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dudley House Trust will receive £4,058 to set up a repair café, train a staff member, and buy items to hire out to the community.

And the RESPECT Youth Club, in Burgess Hill, will receive £1,745 to fund a DJ Taster Day, an inflatable day, and disco and craft supplies.