National Highways has dropped plans to build a depot in Boxgrove, which residents said would have been an ‘eyesore’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application to build a maintenance building offices, a 40-foot salt barn, and a ten-vehicle car park at the site in Stane Street, near the junction with New Road, struck a nerve when it was submitted in the summer. More than 40 people sent letters of objection to Chichester District Council, with concerns raised including harm to the countryside, air and light pollution, and the impact on wildlife.

Objections were also received from the parish councils in Boxgrove, Tangmere, and Westhampnett. The application had been due to be considered by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (January 10), with officers recommending that it be refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “It is considered that the application fails to comply with the Development Plan, National Planning Policy Framework and other relevant guidance in respect of the location of the proposals within the countryside and on agricultural land without sufficient justification; harm to the landscape setting of the South Downs National Park; failure to comply with the Habitat Regulations with regards to bats and other protected species, along with the failure to provide sufficient information in terms of flooding, surface water drainage and road safety.

National Highways has dropped plans to build a depot in Boxgrove, which residents said would have been an \'eyesore\'. Image: National Highways

“As such, the application is recommended for refusal on these grounds.”

After reading the officers’ report, National Highways decided to withdraw the application.