Eastbrook Road, Portslade

The planning permission means that 71 Eastbrook Road, Portslade, could be converted from a family home into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The proposal was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning department on Wednesday 10 April.

WSE Property Services, of Green Ridge, Brighton, run by directors John and Helen Wright, both 48, can also build a single-storey rear extension and loft conversion with rear dormers and front rooflights.

The council received 21 objections to the plans, including one from Labour councillor Alan Robins who represents South Portslade. However, all but four were received after the deadline.

Usually, when the council receives five letters from the public, or just one from a councillor, a planning application is referred to the council’s Planning Committee for the 10 members to decide.

The council’s planning department verified the application on Wednesday 7 February and the four immediate neighbours commented before the deadline of Friday 8 March deadline. But the other 17 objections came in after Thursday 28 March.

Councillors Robins said that residents should not be “too worried” because the house could still be used as a family home.

He said: “If it had gone to the committee, I would have gone along and said we’re hoping to encourage families back into the city and here’s a perfect family home in a perfect family area and they’re turning it into an HMO.

“There are a lot of strict rules on this HMO though. There’s a strict limit of six people living in it.”

One of the residents who objected to the proposal, Emily Brewer, was disappointed that the application went through when the local community did not want it to be approved.

She said: “Another property on the road had its HMO application withdrawn so why can’t they have the good sense to pull it?

“These small two-bedroom Victorian terraces are not made for six people and the area is popular with families and older people due to its quiet nature.”

The council said: “All of the objections were considered by officers when determining the application but, since only four were received during the consultation period, the decision could be delegated.

“The application was approved by officers in accordance with the council’s adopted scheme of delegation.”

WSE Property Services lets more than a dozen homes in the Brighton and Hove area – “mainly aimed at the student market”, according to its website.

They include one in Shelldale Road, Portslade, just north of the railway line from Eastbrook Road, and another in Isabel Crescent, Hove, close to Portslade station and the 49 bus to Moulsecoomb.

WSE has other properties in Moulsecoomb, Bevendean, Coldean, Hollingdean and the Coombe Road and Preston Circus areas of Brighton.