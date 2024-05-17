Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Arun District Council leader has been elected for 2024/25.

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) was elected leader at the first full council of the civic year on Wednesday, May 15, taking over from previous leader Matt Stanley (LDem, Marine).

Roger Nash (Lab, Pevensey) will remain as deputy leader of the council, with councillor Stanley to serve as the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Dr James Walsh (LDem, Brookfield) was elected as chair of the council, with Freddie Tandy (Lab, Courtwick with Toddington) elected vice-chair, taking over from Alison Cooper (Con, Rustington East) as chair and Cllr Walsh as vice-chair.

New Arun District Council Leader Martin Lury, courtesy of Arun District Council

In his first speech to the council as leader Mr Lury thanked the outgoing leader for his ‘sterling’ work, and the two joint interim CEOs, Karl Roberts and Phillipa Dart, for holding the post until the new permanent CEO, Dawn Hudd, takes over around July 29.

He said: “Let me now concentrate on two issues that I consider to be of great import, namely tone and culture.

“I want us all to accord due respect to fellow councillors and officers alike, for I genuinely believe that all of us come into office with the best intentions – but undoubtedly with different views.

“I fondly remember the flooding debate at Arun where we all came together to set up a flood forum and reflect the severity of the issues across Arun, and hope we can recreate such an atmosphere in the future.

Arun Chair for 2024/25 James Walsh and Deputy Chair Freddie Tandy, taken by the LDRS

“I am sure some of you were predicting the early demise of this administration, whereas in fact last week’s full council meeting showed the unity we have in our collaborative administration.”

Opposition Leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) and deputy leader Jacky Pendleton (Con, Middleton-on-Sea) expressed concern about the leadership change, as Cllr Lury is the third different Liberal Democrat party leader in around a year.

Cllr Gunner said the administration looked ‘unstable’ with the changes, saying he thought they were prioritising politics over their residents.

Shirley Haywood (Ind, Middleton-on-Sea) was replaced as vice chair of the housing and wellbeing committee by Alan Butcher (Lab, River), which the opposition leaders speculated was related to the recent petition presented by Mrs Haywood to keep Shrubs Field car park free.

Alison Cooper, previous Arun District Council chair, presenting a check for charity AJ' Legacy, taken by the LDRS

June Hamilton (Ind, Pagham) was replaced as chair of the planning committee by Simon McDougall (Lab, Pevensey), with Cllr Hamilton saying this was due to the Labour party having a larger number of seats on the council than the independent group.

Outgoing chair, Cllr Cooper, announced she had raised £1,259 for her charity of choice, AJ’s Legacy, over her term.