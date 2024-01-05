Two independent councillors at Arun District Council are to establish the new ‘Arun Independent Group’ separate from existing independents.

Steve Goodheart (Ind, Hotham) and Thomas Harty (Ind, Felpham East) have said they wish to form the Arun Independent Group (AIG) separate from the existing Independent Group at the council, citing a ‘difference in opinion’.

He said amongst other issues impacting the district, like cost of living, maintaining and promoting tourism, and creating more opportunities for people in Bognor Regis were some of the priorities of the new group.

Mr Goodheart said the AIG members will remain a part of the Liberal Democrat led, cross-party administration currently in charge of the council, as he said he was ‘sure’ they had ‘similar views’ on issues impacting the district as a whole.

He also said the AIG feel as if they ‘have’ to be a part of the administration if they want to get things done for their residents.

Being grouped will award the members of the AIG proportional seats on the council’s committees, four in total, according to a report to be heard at the upcoming full council meeting on Wednesday, January 10.

Mr Goodheart and Mr Harty are currently ungrouped members of the council, meaning they get assigned to committees by the council after the other political groups have divided the seats of the committees amongst them.

