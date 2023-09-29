Councillors have recommended that a new Conservation Area be added to the 37-strong list already in Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To be known as the Park Terrace Gardens Conservation Area, it would include Norfolk Road, Norfolk Terrace, Wellington Road, Chichester Terrace, Barttelot Road, Park Terrace, Park Street and East Street.

The recommendation was made during a meeting of the district council’s cabinet on Thursday (September 28) and will be decided by the full council on October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Milne, cabinet member for planning and infrastructure, said the council had a duty to review its list of Conservation Areas and had received requests from residents to add Park Terrace Gardens to that list.

Park Terrace Gardens Conservation Area. Image: Horsham District Council

He added: “We are of the view that the area around Norfolk Terrace is worthy of designation as a Conservation Area.

“This area contains particularly intact Victorian heritage and detailing.”

A public consultation was held between September and November 2022 regarding the proposed designation, with 60 comments received from 31 responders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, some changes were made to the boundary of the proposed Conservation Area.

Businesses fronting on to Park Street will not fall within the boundary.

Mr Milne said: “The businesses were understandably concerned that their ability to adapt to today’s challenging commercial environment would not be handicapped by the need to have regard to Conservation Area rules.”

Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) acknowledged that some people would be ‘seriously disappointed’ by the decision but said the situation could be looked at again in five years’ time, when views may have changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’m personally really happy that we’ve come to what I consider to be a sensible and reasonable compromise.”