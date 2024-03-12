New contractor appointed for the redevelopment of a housing complex in Wealden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trinity Homes Ltd has been awarded the contract to complete Streatfeild House, following a competitive tendering exercise.

The project received planning approval in October 2022 and will provide 20 affordable, carbon zero homes - 18 homes for rent, and two for purchase on a shared ownership basis.

Councillor Rachel Millward, Wealden’s portfolio holder for Housing, said: “I’m delighted to see this scheme develop. We know that the cost of living pressures and the climate crisis are inextricably linked – better environmental standards mean lower bills and so fewer families having to choose between eating and heating.

Streatfield House

“At Streatfeild House we will be providing desperately needed affordable housing with carbon efficiency built in from the start. That means lower energy bills in the future. Exactly what we need.”

Two homes will be suitable for wheelchair users and the remainder built to accessible standards. To ensure the homes are truly affordable, the rented homes will be available at social rent levels - approximately 40% of market rents.

All homes will be highly energy efficient with high levels of insulation and the use of heat pumps and photovoltaic solar panels to help generate energy. This will see a reduction in energy use and cost for the occupier. Each home will also be provided with an electric vehicle charging point.

Streatfeild House is a former retirement living scheme that was constructed in 1979 consisting mainly of studio flats owned by Wealden District Council. Due to the type, quality and size of the accommodation, it had become hard to let.

It is anticipated works will recommence on the site spring 2024 and complete in autumn 2025.