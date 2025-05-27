A council has explained the 'different way' in which new homes in Lancing are being built.

Adur District Council said the new homes being built – on its former garage compound in Daniel Close – ‘have suddenly shot up’.

“[This is] thanks to the different way they are being constructed,” a spokesperson for the council said.

"Rather than build the homes from scratch on site, much of the work is being carried out in a factory away from the site, which means less waste plus less disruption from the construction for those living nearby than a traditional building project.”

It is hoped that the first new tenants will be able to move into the new Daniel Close homes this winter. Photo: Adur District Council

The first three homes to be built will be two, two-bedroom homes and one three-bedroom house for a family with a wheelchair user.

The modules for these arrived by lorry and have been ‘fitted on top of their foundations to the north of the site’.

The council added: “Crews from our contractor, Boutique Modern, are now working on the roofs and exteriors.

“A total of seven, two-bedroom and two, three-bedroom council homes (all with their own gardens) are being created at the site for Adur residents, along with new parking areas.

“The new houses will be highly insulated and therefore will be energy efficient and cheaper to run for our future tenants.”

The council said there are now more than 1,000 local households on its housing register.

"We’re building new council homes to give people an affordable place to live,” a spokesperson added.

It is hoped that the first new tenants will be able to move into the new Daniel Close homes this winter.