The application to change the use of the land on Balcombe Road, south of Whitely Hill, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (April 11).

In a statement to the council, applicant Paw Paddock said: “Our aim is to offer a secure dog walking facility for residents to walk their dog in a safe environment, with exclusive hire of low-quality agricultural land.

“The idea behind this application is driven by a huge demand to be able to allow dogs dealing with social or behavioural difficulties to walk freely without the fear of loss or interaction with other dogs/wildlife.”

Plans to use a patch of agricultural land in Balcombe for dog exercising have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Paw Paddock

The application included the installation of a perimeter deer fence, a pathway, shelter, gate and parking for two cars.

The site will be open from 7am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-8pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

There will be no artificial lighting.