New dog exercising land approved in West Sussex
The application to change the use of the land on Balcombe Road, south of Whitely Hill, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (April 11).
In a statement to the council, applicant Paw Paddock said: “Our aim is to offer a secure dog walking facility for residents to walk their dog in a safe environment, with exclusive hire of low-quality agricultural land.
“The idea behind this application is driven by a huge demand to be able to allow dogs dealing with social or behavioural difficulties to walk freely without the fear of loss or interaction with other dogs/wildlife.”
The application included the installation of a perimeter deer fence, a pathway, shelter, gate and parking for two cars.
The site will be open from 7am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-8pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
There will be no artificial lighting.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/0230.