The application to open an access from the narrow Eastfield Lane to Woodhouse Farm was turned down by planning officers.

The council received a couple of objections to the plan.

A statement from the Parish Council pointed out that the bank along that part of Eastfield Lane was steep, being some eight feet above the road itself.

Plans to create a pedestrian and vehicle access point to a farm in East Harting have been refused by Chichester District Council. Image: Chichester District Council

The Parish Council warned that cutting into it would damage the integrity of the bank and hedge, while the proposal itself would be ‘destructive to the character of the lane’.

Refusing the application, planning officers reported: “The application documents describe the rationale behind the proposals is to provide an additional access point into the field which would prevent road jams caused by agricultural vehicles in the village.

“However, considering the field already has two access points, one on the same road as the proposed, this is not considered to meet the test of being reasonably necessary for agriculture.”