New Ford bridleway refused by councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to add a bridleway running north from Ford have been refused by West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application on behalf of the British Horse Society was discussed and turned down by the planning and rights of way committee on Wednesday (April 30).

The plans, which were submitted in 2020, sought permission for a bridleway to run across a field south of the railway station, across the railway line, through St Mary’s Churchyard and on up to Priory Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee agreed unanimously with the recommendation of officers that it not be allowed.

Trevor Bence (Reform UK, Fontwell) was not impressed with the idea that the bridleway would run through the graveyard of the 12th century church, calling the situation ‘very sensitive’.

Sean McDonald (Con, Northbrook) agreed, adding: “I don’t think any of us could agree to that. If it was going through a cemetery and we agreed to that, we’d be heavily criticised.”

Mr McDonald added another worry, asking how the bridleway would cross the railway line and pass through Ford Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision whether or not to allow the bridleway – and to modify the area’s maps accordingly – relied heavily on historical evidence that there had been a track or road there in the past. The committee was told that there was no strong evidence that that had been the case.

To view the application, log on to westsussex.planning-register.co.uk and search for DMMO 3/20.