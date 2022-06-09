The estate has submitted plans to Arun District Council to replace the post and wire fence and gates with a new black metal fence, for a new pedestrian crossover to link either side of the bridleway (including re-alignment of the bridleway to match the official route), to replace the existing road sign and for localised repair of the bridleway surface.

The application for land at London Road, Fontwell, is joint with Slindon Parish Council and is a cross boundary application with the South Downs National Park Authority.

A design and access statement by Philips Surveyors said the site to the south of the estate and is a large masonry gateway, linked either side by a flint wall.

How the new Slindon Estate Southern Gateway could look

"Whilst there is not official public right of way through the gateway, there is a Tarmac path on the southern side of the wall which draws people through the gate before leading them part way back round to Dukes Road via a Tarmac footpath," the statement said.

"The 'use' of the gateway is to be scaled back to stop the interaction with the general public.

"This will be actioned by locking shut the replacement gates and returning the area of Tarmac path to the south of the gates to a grass meadow to match the surrounding area."

The statement said the gateway needed replacing and repair following years of weathering.

The existing timber picket gates are in poor overall condition and require replacement - in some places the timber frames have rotted to the point they are detached from the hinges.

They would be replaced with cast iron replicating the original style of gates, which was of Victorian design. They would be ox blood estate colouring.

New black metal estate fencing would be placed adjacent to the A27 to the south, next to the bridleway to the north and along Dukes Road and the new section of bridleway to the east.

There is also a proposal to install a new matching 'kissing gate' along the junction of the footpath/bridleway to deter cyclists from using the footpath.