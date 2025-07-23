New homes in Shoreham could be ready by 2027
Adur District Council said its plan to create dozens of new homes for older residents in the district has ‘moved a step closer’.
This comes after the council ‘exchanged contracts’ with Worthing Homes on the project.
The housing association will build more than 50 new flats, on the site of what was the council’s sheltered accommodation scheme at Ashcroft House – and its eight empty bungalows next door in Kingston Lane, Shoreham.
"Worthing Homes has agreed to lease the land from us and when the homes are built they will all be allocated to Adur residents on our housing register,” a council spokesperson explained.
"Worthing Homes will manage and maintain the building and the new residents will be tenants of the housing association.
"We’ve now agreed the terms of the agreement but the sale won’t be completed until Worthing Homes secures planning permission to demolish the eight bungalows and build the new homes on the site.”
Worthing Homes hopes to submit a planning application ‘in the next few months’.
The council added: “Work could begin on site in 2026, with the new tenants ready to move into their new homes in 2027.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.