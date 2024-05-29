Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Mayor of Crawley is Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah. Councillor Sivarajah was elected Mayor at the Annual Meeting of the Full Council meeting on Friday (24 May).

Councillor Sivarajah has represented Bewbush and North Broadfield ward since 2022. She was born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, and conducted her studies in Germany and completed her degree before moving to Crawley in 2004. In 2015 she completed her BTEC HND in Business.

Councillor Sivarajah, who works as a school transport operator, has three children.

The Mayor’s charity for 2024/25 is the Russell Martin Foundation. The charity works to impact positively upon the lives of children, young people and adults through football, education, health and improvement.

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, said: “I am acutely aware of the immense privilege and responsibility that comes with representing our town. It is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I pledge to serve with integrity, compassion, and dedication.

“As your mayor, I am committed to advocating for the needs and interests of all our residents, working tirelessly to ensure that Crawley remains a vibrant and thriving community that we can all be proud to call home.”

Councillor Jilly Hart was elected Deputy Mayor at the Annual Council meeting.