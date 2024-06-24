The attraction is based between Worthing Pier and the lido, on the promenade, until November. It allows users to see up to ten miles in all directions, Worthing Borough Council said.

A social media announcement earlier this month read: “A new observation wheel is returning to Worthing seafront, bringing unique views of our coastline, town and the South Downs to our residents and visitors.

"At a height of 44 metres, the electric white wheel with red open-air 'gondolas' will allow users to see up to ten miles in all directions.”

1 . WORTHING WHEEL 2024 : New observation wheel built on Worthing seafront WORTHING WHEEL 2024 : Worthing’s new observation wheel is up and running on the seafront.Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL : Eddie Mitchell

