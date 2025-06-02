New parking permit launched for Eastbourne Borough Council owned off-street car parks

Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a new parking permit scheme for its off-street car parks.

The introduction of the scheme follows a consultation that nearly 1,400 people and organisations responded to.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Community Spaces, said: “We’ve listened carefully to the views of our residents and businesses and brought in a scheme that will deliver fairer parking in Eastbourne.

“It is also more financially sustainable for the council at a time when finances for public services are under so much pressure.”

The price of the permit is based on the cost of parking for one hour per day in one of the council’s off-street car parks with the proposed annual seasonal permit cost in Eastbourne is £100 to £1,400.

Councillor Swansborough added: “While the public consultation has ended, we remain in listening mode and are determined to maintain the fairest and most competitive parking for our residents.

“To that extent, we have also worked closely with community groups that use the seafront car parks regularly, including the Eastbourne Parade Bowls Club and Royal Sovereign Bowls Club, and have offered a further discount for their members. We continue to discuss the new scheme with other clubs and appropriate groups about similar discounts, and are willing to do so for any other community groups. Please do get in touch.”

The council added that Pay and display parking would not change and would continue to be available for anyone without a permit.

There are no changes for Blue Badge holders who will continue to be able to park in any council-run pay and display car park free of charge for a limited period.

The new permit scheme replaces the expired Leisure Card immediately, and the bowls club and seafront permits following their expiry dates. The new permits will be available to purchase from June 18 via www.myringo.co.uk