New plans for four homes on Woodgate farmhouse land

New plans have been submitted to demolish existing buildings and replace them with four houses, access, landscaping and parking at Ryefields Farmhouse, Oak Tree Lane.

A planning, design and access statement by Smith Simmons & Partners on behalf of Domusea Developments Ltd said: “The site and wider land surrounding has an extensive planning history including applications for larger housing schemes dismissed at appeal.”

The current proposals follow the refusal of two previous planning applications made for a scheme of five houses on the site, which is part of the extended garden associated with Ryefields Farmhouse and is also used for some livestock grazing.

Access is from an unmade private access road, Oak Tree Lane.

The statement said a previous appeals inspector concluded the site had a low level of sustainability regarding transport modes and the proximity to community facilities.

“The current proposal responds to and successfully overcomes the previous case officer concerns,” the statement said.

This includes four homes instead of five, retention of landscaping and planting to the road frontage, removing hardstanding for parking immediately adjacent to the road, retention of a significant number of trees previously proposed for removal and a change to the bin collection point.

The statement said it was a sustainable location - close to shops, services and facilities.

“The proposal will deliver four family sized houses for the pressing housing need for Arun,” it said

Overall the proposed scheme comprises a well balanced layout which is in keeping with the character and amount of development in the immediate locality.”

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference AL/31/22/PL.