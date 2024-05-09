Horsham District Council

A new portfolio has been added to Horsham District Council’s cabinet.

During the annual meeting of the council on Wednesday (May 8), it was announced that Anthony Frankland (Lib Dem, Trafalgar) would be the first cabinet member for performance, customer service & communications.

The meeting was also told that Jon Olsen (Lib Dem, Forest) had resigned as cabinet member for leisure, culture & green spaces.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...