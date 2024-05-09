New portfolio has been added to Horsham District Council’s cabinet
A new portfolio has been added to Horsham District Council’s cabinet.
During the annual meeting of the council on Wednesday (May 8), it was announced that Anthony Frankland (Lib Dem, Trafalgar) would be the first cabinet member for performance, customer service & communications.
The meeting was also told that Jon Olsen (Lib Dem, Forest) had resigned as cabinet member for leisure, culture & green spaces.
He has been replaced by David Skipp (Lib Dem, Forest), who has just stepped down from his role as chairman of the council.