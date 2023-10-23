New council documents have been released, explaining how two major roads in West Sussex could be improved.

West Sussex County Council has released two documents explaining how it aims to make walking and cycling to work, education and leisure activities ‘more appealing for adults and children across the region’.

The first is a draft active travel strategy, which sets out the authority’s vision and goals for active travel in the next decade and beyond.

The second is a draft local cycling and walking infrastructure plan, which identifies the key long-distance corridors that the council wants to enhance.

Cycling on Worthing seafront. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Worthing Borough Council is now encouraging the community to provide feedback on the plans before the consultation closes on November 15 – ‘as part of its commitment’ to make walking and cycling ‘easier and safer for its residents and visitors’.

A borough council spokesperson said: “There are two proposals featured in the local cycling and walking infrastructure plan which will be of significant interest to locals – the A24 Findon Valley to Washington corridor and the Littlehampton to Worthing corridor."

For the A24 Findon Valley to Washington route, two proposals have been identified.

The first is a ‘largely traffic-free option’ which would make use of existing private tracks, public bridleways and sections of tarmacked public highway.

Cyclists on Marine Parade, Worthing. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

The alternative option is to create a ‘more direct route’, which would follow the A24 but ‘require substantial cycle infrastructure’.

For the Littlehampton to Worthing corridor, the proposals include creating cycle tracks from Ferring village to West Worthing.

This could either be achieved through a route east of Sea Lane in Goring that would skirt the edge of Goring Greensward, or by creating a cycle track along existing roads to the north by narrowing the carriageway and redesigning junctions.

Dr Beccy Cooper, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “We are fully committed to enabling active travel to become the easy, accessible, affordable choice here in Worthing. As a flat coastal town, we have the perfect location for people to favour walking, cycling and public transport ahead of cars.

“To make this a reality, we absolutely need the county on board as a key partner. We also need the backing of national government to provide the necessary investment in public transport and infrastructure and to produce highway designs that make our roads much safer for pedestrians and cyclists.”