New £3m Worthing green space will feature 'sociable seating' areas, a hospitality kiosk and children's play area

That’s according to Worthing Borough Council which, last year, revealed final plans for a ‘vibrant and inclusive new space’. It was designed in collaboration with the community and local businesses.

"Work on Montague Gardens – our new green space that links the town to the sea – is due to start later this spring, after councillors finalised funding for the project,” the council announced on social media.

"Residents and visitors will be greeted at the north end of the gardens with a stand-out Worthing place sign, a green living wall and a performance/sundeck area.

“Plans for the site also include the replacement of tarmac with attractive paving, 30 new trees, drought-resistant planting, a lawn area and sociable seating areas for residents to connect with each other and with nature.”

The council said café culture ‘will be kept alive’ with dedicated spaces for businesses to have outdoor seating. A new hospitality kiosk will be built for vendors to serve coffee or ice-cream from, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “Younger children will benefit from a new play area that celebrates Worthing’s seaside heritage and highlights kelp restoration. There will be information boards on the work to restore natural kelp forests as well as tactile fixed play equipment that lets children climb freely and use their imagination.

“At a meeting of the joint strategic committee, councillors formally agreed to collaborate with West Sussex County Council on funding for the project.”

The works were initially estimated to cost £2.7m – but this has now been increased to £3.1m.

It will be funded by £2.7m from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Strategic Fund. This is made up of payments made by developers building in the local area, and £400,000 of pooled business rates agreed with West Sussex County Council.

The council added: “Montague Gardens will become the third public realm regeneration project within the current Worthing Growth Deal – a partnership between us and the county council.

“We’ll keep you updated about the project here, as well as our plans to work with the community to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”

1 . New £3m Worthing green space Work on a new green space, that links Worthing to the sea, is due to start this spring. It will feature 'sociable seating' areas, a hospitality kiosk and children's play area. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

