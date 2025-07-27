Waste management experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk have analysed data to uncover the regions where the most and least recycling is actually recycled.

Data from DEFRA and DAERA was used to calculate the recycling rejection rates for local authorities across England and Northern Ireland.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “It’s encouraging to see that the combined efforts of the West Sussex Waste Partnership members to promote responsible recycling and reduce contamination are reflected in the data, with all West Sussex councils showing positive results.

“The partnership is grateful to our communities for their continued efforts and will keep working together to improve even further.”

Graham Matthews, waste management expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, said: “There is a certain onus on households to ensure they are recycling correctly to reduce contamination.

“However, we’d encourage local councils to dedicate resources to educating the public on how best they can avoid recycling rejection with guidance on what can and can’t be recycled, alongside tips for cleaning materials.

“Local councils could also consider imposing fines more frequently for those who regularly disregard recycling rules as a deterrent.”

1 . New research ranks West Sussex councils by recycling rejection rates New research has ranked the West Sussex councils by recycling rejection rates Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Crawley Borough Council Crawley Borough Council has a recycling rejection rate of 7.45%, the highest in West Sussex. This places the council 25th overall in the South East Photo: Google

3 . Mid Sussex Mid Sussex District Council has a recycling rejection rate of 6.70%. This places the council 29th overall in the South East Photo: Google