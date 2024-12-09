A shop where people can buy or donate 'all kinds of quality preloved items' has opened at Worthing Recycling Centre.

West Sussex County Council, in partnership with Biffa, has launched a new reuse shop at the Worthing Recycling Centre on Willowbrook Road.

This comes as part of the council’s commitment to ‘reduce waste and encourage reuse’.

"It is the second reuse shop to open and builds on the success of the first shop at the Billingshurst Recycling Centre, which has rescued over 51 tonnes of materials for reuse since it opened in March 2022,” a county council spokesperson said.

The new reuse shop at Worthing Recycling Centre is open for business. Photo: West Sussex County Council

“Local residents can donate and buy all kinds of quality preloved items at the reuse shops, to give gently used things a second life. Reusing is better for the environment than recycling as it means items can be put to good use without using energy to re-process and turn them into something new.”

Deborah Urquhart – cabinet member for environment and climate change – said the first reuse shop in Billingshurst ‘has been so popular’, a decision was made to ‘expand with a second reuse shop’ in Worthing.

She added: “The success of this initiative highlights just how important sustainability and waste prevention are to our residents. Our council plan is underpinned by a cross-cutting theme of protecting the environment and encouraging residents to buy and donate preloved items at the Reuse shops is a way to achieve this that benefits everyone.”

The reuse shops welcome donations that are in good working order such as:

– Bags, handbags, baskets and boxes;

– Bikes, scooters, skateboards;

– Board games, puzzles and children’s toys;

– Books, DVDs, CDs and records;

– Candles, tea light holders and vases;

– Crockery, plant pots, pots and pans;

– Internal and external furniture (chairs, tables, desks);

– Garden statues, mirrors and hanging baskets;

– Musical instruments and sports equipment;

– Silverware, suitcases, tools and toolboxes

The county council said the new Worthing reuse shop can be accessed without entering the recycling centre for browsing and shopping.

The spokesperson added: “To make a donation, it is necessary to book an appointment slot so that recycling centre staff are available to receive the items.

"Donations need to be in good working order as shop staff are unable to repair or refurbish donations.

“Appointments can be made for the same day, where available, or up to 14 days in advance. Booking a slot is quick and easy through the book to recycle website at www.westsussex.gov.uk/BookToRecycle or by calling 01243 642106.”

Both reuse shops are open five days a week, year-round, the council said. The Billingshurst shop is closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Worthing shop is closed on Wednesday and Thursday, even during the spring and summer when the recycling centre is open seven days a week.

For more information on the reuse shops and more recycling centre reuse initiatives, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/RCReuse.