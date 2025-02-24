Istanbul Turkish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, formerly known as Firebird, has a new team and accomplished chef at the helm.

A social media post on February 11 read: “We appreciate your patience during our brief break! We're excited to announce that we have a fantastic new team ready to serve you better than ever.

"Our website is now available for bookings, making it easier than ever to enjoy your favourite Turkish dishes!

“We can’t wait to welcome you back for a delicious dining experience. See you soon!”

With a wealth of experience in Turkish cuisine, owner Ben Ali Kiran and his team are ‘dedicated to delivering authentic flavours and exceptional dishes’ that ‘celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Turkey’.

The menu features a variety of traditional Turkish dishes, ensuring there is something to satisfy every palate. In addition, the restaurant offers a kids menu, making it an ideal spot for family dining.

Ben said: “We are thrilled to unveil the new Istanbul Restaurant and share our passion for authentic Turkish cuisine with the local community.

"Our goal is to create a warm and welcoming environment where guests can enjoy delicious food and experience the vibrant flavours of Turkey."

Restaurant manager Daniel Iftene said there is something for everyone to enjoy.

He added: “We have a good menu for all customers. We invite all people of Littlehampton and anyone visiting the area to try us out.

"We have big plans to extend the menu to cater for different people – not just Turkish food. It is a great place to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or any party with family and friends.”

Alice Stakim, who was part of the previous team at the restaurant, is delighted to be returning: “Things have got even better here, with better food. I definitely think it’s the best restaurant in Littlehampton.”

Lunch offer review

One thing is for sure – it will be hard to find a better value lunch offer elsewhere.

Istanbul Restaurant is open from Tuesday to Sunday, inviting guests to indulge in a diverse and extensive lunch menu starting at just £7.95 for one course, £9.95 for two courses and £11.95 for three courses. This is available Monday to Friday 12pm to 3pm.

I visited last Thursday afternoon (February 20) and opted for three courses: grilled halloumi, Adana kebab and baklava. Some very tasty homemade bread was also brought to my table with a spicy chilli sauce – and yoghurt to cool down the tongue.

The meal was top notch – I honestly couldn’t fault it at all. I especially enjoyed the tender and flavoursome lamb kebab and was pleasantly surprised by how tasty the baklava was. The pastry dessert more than satisfied my sweet tooth and completed a delicious, excellent value, three-course meal.

I also must praise the service. I was served by Alice, who was incredibly welcoming and attentive – going out of her way to ensure the experience was as best as it could be for everyone in the restaurant.

Unsurprisingly, I am not the only person who has given good feedback.

The restaurant posted on Facebook: “Thank you all for an incredible week! We’ve had fantastic turnout and great feedback from our new team, so we’re excited to announce that we’ll now be opening on Mondays.”

To try the food for yourself, visit 52 High Street, Littlehampton. Take away is also available: theistanbulrestaurant.co.uk.

1 . New team takes over at popular Littlehampton restaurant The Istanbul Restaurant team. Pictured left to right are Mert Uslu, Alice Stakim, Daniel Iftene, Ben Ali Kiran and Veronica Kurt Photo: Sussex World

2 . Istanbul Restaurant Homemade bread, with a spicy chilli sauce – and yoghurt to cool down the tongue. Photo: Sussex World

3 . Istanbul Restaurant Grilled Cyprus halloumi cheese (v) Photo: Sussex World

4 . Istanbul Restaurant Adana kebab - lamb minced traditional homemade sauce skewers and grilled Photo: Sussex World