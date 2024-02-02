New transformative Super Access service officially launches at Horley library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The library bustled with activity all day as the new ‘How to’ video was shown and invitees toured the library and tested the new service for themselves.

This transformative service allows library members who have had an introduction, to access the library via their library card and their own personal pin code during additional unstaffed hours, using newly installed technology.

For Horley library Super Access members, this means they can now enter the library from 8am every weekday, earlier than the staffed hours which begin at 9.30am and on a Sunday and Monday from 8am until 8pm, when the library was previously closed to the public both days.

Wednesday (January 31) saw the official launch of the new Super Access service at Horley library. Picture courtesy of Google

During the Super Access periods library members can: Borrow, return and renew library items; Use a free library computer; Use Wi-Fi and print documents; Use study spaces; Take part in activities provided by library partners; Meet with friends or join a social group; Search online reference services e.g. Ancestry.

Surrey County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Customer and Communities Councillor Denise Turner-Stewart said, “We are delighted with the early success of this work, giving residents more access to the library and all its facilities for longer.

“We recognise that people have many different reasons for wanting to come and attend the library and extending the access periods gives people more choice and opportunity to do it when it suits them.

“Our libraries are open to the community and we encourage anyone who is not a member to pop in and find out more about all the great reasons for joining. Surrey Libraries offer use of computers, Wi-Fi, printing and study spaces as well as events and activities.

“Even without being a library member you can come in and make use of the library space. Maybe you need a break from working from home, or want to meet a friend for a chat somewhere warm, without feeling obliged to spend any money. Libraries are open for you.

“At the event on Wednesday, It was particularly special to have Uju Asika reading to children from her book A World for Me and You: Where Everyone is Welcome. Our libraries welcome everyone, so a wonderfully relevant invite!

“The next library to offer Super Access technology will be Camberley, speak to library staff there for more information.”

Read our Frequently Asked Questions to find out more about Surrey Libraries Super Access.