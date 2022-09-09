A design and access statement by Manhire LLP, instructed by International Trading Ltd, for 2 Barnham Road said Barnham Trading Post is a two storey retail unit with common access with Outside Interests, a conservatory and garden building supplier plus the long established Penfold metalizing premises, with access off Barnham Road at the boundary between Barnham and Eastergate..

The plan is for a new stand alone lock up warehouse in the top car park which is 'surplus to requirements'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This part of the site is surrounded by housing thus in 2021 a preliminary enquiry was made for the provision of six flats with a loss of 20 parking spaces," the statement said.

A drawing of the site of the new warehouse at Barnham Road

"This naturally had issues, in particular flood risk."

The new application is for a small lock up warehouse of 200 sq m.

"Larger deliveries to the Trading Post are currently off site ferried in on demand to the loading bay; it would be more convenient to have those transferred to the warehouse," the statement said.

"The warehouse will push existing vehicle movements away from the surrounding housing and will generate very few of its own.

"The development would potentially ease delivery for the current site or local users.

"Due to the significant level differences the building will not dominate the neighbouring housing."