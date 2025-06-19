New West Sussex County Council policy means some special needs students will no longer receive help

Around 30 students aged 19-25 who have special needs will no longer receive help with transport to college once a new West Sussex County Council policy comes into effect.

The travel assistance policy was approved by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning earlier this month, to bring the council in line with government guidance.

It is due to come into effect in September, with a budget of £1.45m per year.

Mrs Russell said it would bring ‘structure and fairness to what was previously an informal and inconsistent area of service delivery’.

The 30 students make up around 35-40% of those who currently receive transport help. Under the new policy, they will no longer meet the eligibility criteria so will have that transport withdrawn – although they will have the right to appeal.

The new policy was discussed during a meeting of the children & young people’s services scrutiny committee on Wednesday (June 18) after being called in for debate by members of the Labour Group.

There was no question about the need for the policy – it received the committee’s unanimous support – just regret that it wasn’t put in place years ago.

Michael Ryan, the council’s principal school transport officer, said the purpose of the policy was to protect not penalise and to ‘ensure that those that most need our services can access them fairly, transparently and consistently’.

Without the policy, he said, there could be young adults out there who were eligible for help but were not receiving it ‘because they don’t have a social worker to advocate on their behalf’.

Mr Ryan added that the policy was essential if the council was to continue serving young adult learners with special needs in a way that was ‘lawful, consistent and passionate for years to come’.

The committee raised a number of issues such the need for extra guidance for young people and their families to help them understand the criteria and how judgements will be made.

Alison Cornell (Lab, Langley Green & Ifield East) said a ‘significnt burden’ would be placed on families to prove eligibility – a situation that could be ‘problematic’ should the parents also have special needs.

They also asked to see a report into the outcome of the new policy when its progress is reviewed in the spring of 2026.

Another area that prompted discussion was the fact that only ten people responded to the six-week public consultation, despite more than 1,000 letters and emails being sent out.

The situation was described as ‘woeful’ and ‘disappointing’ and led to questions about the effectiveness of the council’s consultation process.

Mrs Cornell said: “I think it would be valuable for us to look at that and see how we can improve it, because it seems to me hugely unlikely that only ten people in the whole county had anything to say.”