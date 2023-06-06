The council has provided an explanation behind unusual new road markings in Worthing, which have left motorists confused.

Cycle markings have been introduced to Palatine Road roundabout in Worthing as part of a road safety scheme.

According to the council, the double cycle route advisory markings around the roundabout ‘indicate the ideal lane position’ for cyclists and ‘raise awareness of the presence of cyclists’.

It comes after motorists were left by baffled by the unusual layout, which seemed to suggest cyclists could travel on the left and right of cars going round the roundabout.

Cycle markings have been introduced to Palatine Road roundabout in Worthing as part of a road safety scheme. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The cycle markings have been introduced as part of a road safety scheme and follow a series of reports of cyclists having been struck by vehicles when joining the roundabout.

“The scheme includes improvements to the signs on each approach to the roundabout with ‘cycle route ahead’ and ‘roundabout ahead’ warnings to encourage drivers to make a connection between the two hazards.

"The position of the cycle markings supports the guidance provided in the latest version of the Highway Code (rules 72, 73, 79) and we will be evaluating the impact of the new markings as part of the routine monitoring of safety schemes.”

The most recent update to the Highway Code states: "You should not cut across cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles going ahead when you are turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane."

According to the council, the double cycle route advisory markings around the roundabout ‘indicate the ideal lane position’ for cyclists and ‘raise awareness of the presence of cyclists’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The council said the scheme includes improvements to the signs on each approach to the roundabout with ‘cycle route ahead’ and ‘roundabout ahead’ warnings to 'encourage drivers to make a connection between the two hazards'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell