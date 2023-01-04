Newhaven Town Council has appealed for residents to stand for election.

The appeal aims to encourage local residents to stand for election as councillors.

Town councillor responsibilities include decision-making, monitoring and getting involved with your local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They attend the needs of local residents, groups and businesses, make decisions on services in the area, and collaborate with the district council.

Newhaven Town Council. Photo by Izzi Vaughan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to stand you must be a UK, Commonwealth, Republic of Ireland or EU citizen and be at least 18 years of age. You must also be live or work within the council boundary, or within 3 miles.

Some examples they gave of the work they do include creating neighbourhood plans, implementing suitable housing and establishing youth groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A councillor’s role can include developing strategies for the area, representing and engaging with the community, working with other local community groups, and decision making.

If you are interested, visit Meeching Hall, Fort Road on Tuesday January 31 at 6pm to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad