Newhaven councillor nominated to be community champion at annual awards

The LGIU & CCLA Cllr Awards are an annual event that recognizes the outstanding work and achievements of councillors in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Sean said: “It is an absolute honour to be nominated for such an award and totally unexpected, I love representing where I live. I do the work I do as I care passionately about Newhaven, it’s an area I love and it has so much untapped potential. The community is made up of a diverse and wonderful people, and communities need people who are willing to listen and work hard for them.

"I love being a councillor and I am one that is very hands on, I feel if I am not willing to do something then it's hard to expect to ask someone else to do it, so I get out litter picking, delivering sandbags during the floods and manning the community centre while the emergency services dealt with the incident. We need councillors that care and are passionate and I am lucky as a Liberal Democrat to work with such an amazing team.”

Councillor Sean Macleod

LGIU is a not-for-profit, non-partisan membership organisation. They are for local government and anyone with an interest in local democracy and finding local solutions to global challenges.

They have been running Cllr Awards for 15 years in order to celebrate the hard work and dedication of councillors who have made significant contributions to their communities and to showcase best practice in local government.

There are several categories for the awards, including Community Champion, Lifetime Legend, and Leader of the Year. The winners are selected by a panel of independent judges who are experts in local government.

The awards ceremony is a major event in the local government calendar and attracts a wide range of attendees, including councillors, officers, and stakeholders from across the sector.