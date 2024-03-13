Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The residents of Denton, East Sussex, have petitioned East Sussex County Council to install a safe crossing on Avis Road near Drove Ponds. They argue that a safe crossing is necessary for the safety of residents, particularly children and disabled individuals, due to the high number of near misses and accidents involving pedestrians and vehicles on that road. Also, due to the nearby bus stops which will soon be moving closer to Drove Ponds.

Councillor Lindsey Macleod said: "For too long, residents have run a gauntlet across the road. It shouldn't take for someone to be seriously injured or worst killed before the county council takes action. Residents are calling for change, and with the bus stop changes, now is the perfect time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call for a safe crossing comes after a number of near misses and accidents involving pedestrians and vehicles on Avis Road. Residents say they are concerned for their safety, especially when crossing the road with children or disabled residents.

Newhaven residents are petitioning the County Council for a safe road crossing

Councillors in Denton are urging the council to take action as soon as possible. They say a safe crossing is essential to protect the safety of residents and to encourage more people to walk and cycle in the area.

A previous petition signed by nearly 200 residents was submitted to the Council in 2020, demonstrating the clear demand for a safe crossing at that location.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We have noted the concerns raised about road safety on Avis Road, and will consider the petition relating to the installation of a pedestrian crossing when it is received. However, we have a finite amount of funding to develop local road safety and transport improvements across the county, and need to ensure that our resources are used on schemes that will have the greatest benefit to our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad