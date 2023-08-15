Newhaven’s reaction to planning application for 400 new homes at Harbour Heights

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of 400 homes and around 1,500sqm of commercial floorspace at Harbour Heights. Here is the response from some of the town’s residents.

The development plans promise new affordable homes and new employment spaces from Savills. Their vision “is to deliver a sustainable community featuring new homes including affordable housing along with other significant community benefits. This will include a nursery, café, employment space, and infrastructure upgrades. There will also be environmental improvements, a net gain in biodiversity, and public open spaces including a new ‘Shell Park’.”

The plans have sparked controversy and concern from residents. Here are some of their views:

Danny McEvoy said: "I'm all for skyscrapers on derelict buildings, but building on countryside is completely stupid considering we have a problem with the climate and need to support all the wildlife we can get.

Newhaven councillors Lesley Boniface (left) and Kim Bishop (right) at Harbour Heights. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

“I think more homes in Newhaven actually might improve the whole vibe with the town. All the stuff about no doctors, schools, etc, I think comes with the additional people. More people and buildings means more plumbers, more electricians, more life, more market trading, more everything. But to build on great swathes of downland isn't really great. If they build on that area there are small blue butterflies over there and they will disappear along with reptiles, birds and plants.”

Chris Willetts said: “I think it’s great and I’m all for it. As the need increases the infrastructure will eventually be upgraded. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Lindsay Jones said: “Homes currently overlooking or backing on to this site will devalue, roads will become even more gridlocked, schools, dentists and doctors are all over subscribed already. Does this planning application go hand in hand with increasing school capacity and GP appointments?”

Janis Kinsey said: “I think you should consider the coast road before building more property. Also, Newhaven hasn't got a lot to be proud of, let us keep our cliff walks and views to enjoy.”

A representative for the developer commented: “Our community consultation exercise, earlier this year, demonstrated that there was a degree of community support for our proposals. New housing is always a controversial subject, and we are aware of local opposition, however, we are also mindful that there is support for our proposals amongst the wider community as well.

“Our vision for the sustainable development of the Harbour Heights site includes a mixture of housing and employment space. Importantly, our team has brought forward proposals that directly follow the site allocation in the Lewes Core Strategy: Local Plan Part 1, which identified the land as suitable for a mixed-use development.

“We are proposing to deliver around 400 new homes, including 120 much-needed affordable homes, along with shops and community facilities, accompanied by new employment space. Our vision also includes a net gain in biodiversity, new public open space, and infrastructure upgrades. The main vehicular access would be provided via Quarry Road, with an emergency access higher up Court Farm Road.