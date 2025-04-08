News From Battle Town Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Litter Pick Success – and a Little Friendly Competition! Battle Town Council’s recent community litter picks were a huge success, with over 30 families and individuals joining forces as part of the Great British Spring Clean, to help keep Battle beautiful. Special thanks go to Cllr Sue Burton, who added an extra spark with her popular recycling challenge (though even our MP missed out on a gold star!). Cllr David Silk also picked the stretch from St Mary’s Terrace to the recreation ground.

Cllr Marie-Louise Neill also led by example, picking along Chain Lane before whisking the MP away to contribute a stitch to the La Mora Community Tapestry (taking place in Battle Library on Fridays 1-5pm, and on Saturdays 10am-2pm).

We loved seeing community spirit in action—two local Brownies sent in pictures of their Sunday litter picks, with one already planning to make it a monthly habit.

A big thank you to Biffa for collecting the 31 bags of litter and to Phil in the kiosk, who provided teas and coffees—our volunteers were very grateful for the warm refreshments after their hard work.

Gold Stars All Round

Community Cemetery Tidy – Thank You

Volunteers also joined forces for a seasonal tidy-up at Battle Cemetery, the site was already in great condition thanks to the dedicated efforts of our Estates maintenance team, with volunteers tackling everything from ivy on old memorials and moss removal to litter picking and cleaning signage. Special thanks to Alan Gavin from Beautiful Battle, who bravely took on a bramble patch encroaching on some graves, and to Bev Marks, whose expert identification of rare species helped us designate protected “no-walk” zones—please respect these areas if visiting.

The cemetery is currently a haven for spring wildflowers, with primroses and fritillaries in bloom—worth a peaceful visit, with orchids and more to come as summer approaches.

Cllrs Sue Burton and Marie-Louise Neill also took the opportunity to assess the meadow area and review the recycling bin provision.

Join Us: Annual Parish Assembly – Wednesday 23 April

All Battle residents are warmly invited to attend this year’s Annual Parish Assembly, taking place on Wednesday 23 April. This is your opportunity to engage directly with your Councillors, share your views and help shape the future of our town.

Have a question or a suggestion you’d like to raise? Please send it to us by Monday 14 April so we can provide well-informed responses at the meeting. Get in touch via email at [email protected] or call us on 01424 772210.

We look forward to seeing you there.