No-confidence motion at Reigate & Banstead Borough Council loses by one vote

Opposition councillors on Reigate & Banstead Borough Council have reacted to the failure – by one vote – of their motion of no confidence in the Conservative council leadership.

The motion at the full council meeting on Thursday, September 25, proposed by a group of Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors, was defeated by 21 votes to 20, with one abstention.

Had the motion succeeded, the Tory administration would have lost control of the council and a Green-led alliance would have taken over.

Proposing the motion, Green group leader Cllr Jonathan Essex said a new leadership would provide ‘fresh blood, enthusiasm, and impetus’ to lead the council until April 2027, when it will be folded into a new unitary council for East Surrey under local government reorganisation.

“We must take this opportunity to serve our residents better, to make the most of the time we have left.”

He said a new leadership would challenge developers more robustly over their failure to provide affordable housing, improve management of green spaces, and would expedite earlier promises that had not been delivered, such as a culture and leisure strategy, and investment in cutting the council’s energy bills.

“We are ready to hit the ground running, to provide continuity whilst seeking to maximise the benefits we can deliver for our residents over the next 18 months.

“We believe it is now time for a change. We offer a competent, reasonable, collaborative, level-headed alternative… a more inclusive, less tribal and more politically diverse leadership.”

Cllr Victoria Chester supported the motion, saying the Conservatives had disregarded suggestions from other groups for purely party political reasons, had withheld information, had ‘endlessly delayed’ projects and wasted millions on dodgy investment projects.

“Our purpose, to serve the public, is made a mockery of by this partisan approach. It’s disappointing, demoralising and a dereliction of duty. We can and we must do better.

“We need engaged, effective leadership. I just don’t think we have that here, now.

“This coalition believes it is time to stop vacillating, and politicking, and get on with it. To ensure that, as we transition to a new council, we do it working together - properly working together.

“Let’s spend this time, the last of our time as borough councillors, truly serving our community. Let’s inject some new energy, then get on with the job at hand and leave a fitting legacy for Reigate & Banstead.”

After the motion was rejected Cllr Essex said: “We are obviously disappointed but the voting numbers show the extent of disenchantment with the Conservative leadership.

“Greens will be watching the Conservatives closely and will continue to push for action on issues like the Harlequin theatre and affordable housing.

“It’s time for the Conservative leadership to respond to our pressure to make some tangible progress on these and other issues.”