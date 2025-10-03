'No traffic access' from busy West Sussex road to popular nature reserve for three weeks; delays likely in area

Arun District Council said contractors will be creating two ditches on Bersted Brooks, to ‘increase the water holding capacity of the area’. Photo: Google Street View

Watercourse work will impact traffic in Bersted for three weeks.

As part of the Shripney Watercourse Improvement Project, flood management work will be carried out.

“Landbuild Ltd are the contractors carrying out this work, starting today (Friday, October 3), and will take approximately three weeks to complete,” a council social media post read.

"This will mean no traffic access from Shripney Lane, via the access gate, to the nature reserve for the duration of the works.

“This will increase traffic on Shripney Lane, with fencing erected within the nature reserve to segregate the works. Contact for any enquiries is 01798 872 555.”

This comes after the latest round of funding, from West Sussex County Council, saw a project from Bersted Parish Council awarded the highest amount ever given by Operation Watershed, £233,698.

The county council reported: “The project will focus on stabilising a section of the banks of the Shripney River to prevent the bank slipping which could cause flooding to properties up-stream of the river and the nearby A29.

"The project will also replace the existing culvert to increase the water flow capacity and reinstate the footbridge to allow for access and easier maintenance.

“To ready the application for funding a substantial amount of pre-work was required which was funded by Bersted Parish Council and Arun District Council at a combined cost of approximately £35,000.”

Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said the county council is ‘grateful for the hard work and additional finances’ Bersted Parish Council has put into ‘bringing this project to us’.

She also thanked Arun District Council for its ‘support in providing a contribution towards funding the pre-application work’.

Councillor Urquhart added: “The collaborative efforts of the local councils and community are a testament to what Operation Watershed is all about, working together to bring about solutions.

“I’m particularly pleased that not only will the project protect the local area from flooding, but it will also have a positive environmental impact through associated works taking place to improve watercourses connected to the Aldingbourne Rife.”

Native hedgerow and grasses will be planted and new ditches will ‘contribute to improving the habitat within Bersted Brooks’, Councillor Urquhart said.

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, commented: “Whilst the land that is part of this project would be classed as being riparian, which is the responsibility of the landowner, we have recognised the importance of addressing these issues before they have a knock-on-effect to local residents and council-owned land by awarding the funding required to carry out the works.

“Highway drainage from the A29 outfalls into this section of the Shripney River. A bank slippage could mean that this section of an important road within the county would flood and impact nearly 400,000 vehicle movements a month.

“I’m glad that we were able to work with the landowner, Bersted Parish Council and Arun District Council, to develop a plan to protect the local area from potential flooding.”