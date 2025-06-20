Number of people who have been warned to keep dogs on leads in Tilgate Park revealed
The PSPO, which covers Tilgate Lake, the Peace Garden, lawn area, children’s play area and the golf course, was approved by Crawley Borough Council in 2022.
Now the authority is looking to extend it by another three years.
Figures due to be considered by the cabinet on Wednesday (June 25) show that between September 2022 and the end of this May, 890 people have received warnings, with a total of 20 told to leave the park.
Three people received and paid Fixed Penalty Notices of £100, while a fourth failed to pay and was successfully prosecuted.
The prosecution saw the owner of two dogs ordered to pay a total of £1,180 – £250 per offence, a £200 victim surcharge, and £480 in prosecution costs.
A council spokesman said the prosecution demonstrated the authority’s ‘willingness to pursue legal action where necessary to protect park users and wildlife’.
The call for a PSPO started in 2021 when the council received a petition after a dog was attacked by another, which was not on a lead.
While recognising that most dog owners acted responsibly when out with their pets, councillors at the time recalled incidents of wildlife such as swans and deer being chased or attacked.
The report said that, since the PSPO was introduced, there have been no reports of attacks on cygnets, swans, fawns or deer within the park, and no reports of attacks on people or other dogs.