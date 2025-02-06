Opposition Brighton and Hove councillors react to Sussex devolution plans

Opposition councillors in Brighton and Hove have voiced concerns about elections and fair representation as the government announced its devolution plans today (Wednesday 5 February).

Sussex could have its first elected mayor next year, along with new devolved authorities in five other areas of the country – Cumbria, Cheshire and Warrington, Greater Essex, Hampshire and Solent and Norfolk and Suffolk.

A proposed new strategic authority would be made up of an elected mayor and six members – two each from Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex.

They would be given “strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, housing, economic growth, skills and jobs”.

The leader of the opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council, Green councillor Steve Davis, said that the proposals should be put to the people in a referendum.

Councillor Davis said: “As Greens, we believe decision-making should be made at the most local level possible and that the priority of any electoral reform should be to make elections fairer and more representative. That’s not what these proposals do.

“While we welcome more powers around public transportation especially, these should be given to a proportionally representative authority, not a mayor elected by a first past the post vote.

“If the government truly believe this is something people are crying out for, they should put it to a public referendum so residents can have their say.

“The proposed restructuring of local authorities will also see councils put further away from those they are there to represent.

“Under the current proposals, we would have to have an authority representing twice the number of people Brighton and Hove City Council currently does – absolutely nobody is calling out for this.

“We have an opportunity here to shift to a system where people can have their views better represented and candidates delivered by consensus, not division.

“We hope the government will truly listen to their upcoming consultation and change their proposals to make our local democracy both fairer and stronger.”

The Conservative leaders of West Sussex County Council, Paul Marshall, and East Sussex County Council, Keith Glazier, backed the proposals but the changes have been criticised by the party’s councillors in Brighton and Hove.

Councillor Alistair McNair, leader of the Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that devolution would not speed up house building. It would just create a new layer of government.

Councillor McNair said: “There’ll be clashes between councils and mayors who will undoubtedly gather more and more powers over time and dominate the discussion.

“Doing away with green legislation might work – as Rachel Reeves is now suggesting with Heathrow and Gatwick expansion. A mayor will not.

“Labour will be creating dozens of Sadiq Khans – mayors who will do anything to stop a Labour government implementing their growth strategy. Why do it?

“Of course, there are advantages to devolution. Labour isn’t exactly flavour of the month, or any month, right now.

“Devolution will give Conservatives a real chance to run this city.”

Conservative deputy leader Anne Meadows criticised the government for cancelling the county council elections that were due to be held in May.

The move did not affect Brighton and Hove where the next local elections are due in 2027.

Councillor Meadows said: “This is Labour for you and its typical of their kind of democracy.

“It’s going to be years before the elections take place as the shadow elections will take place first, possibly next year in 2026. Then the real elections in 2028?

“(They are) shutting down local elections so they can arrange control and power of areas and regions in their hands.”

There are no immediate firm plans to change how councils operate in Sussex but the government wants proposals for unitary councils to replace the current two-tier model of counties and boroughs or districts.

Brighton and Hove City Council is already a unitary authority, dealing with all local government functions.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh wants any restructuring to bring Saltdean together under one council.

The Rottingdean and West Saltdean councillor said: “It’s an historic anomaly for East Saltdean to fall under Lewes District and East Sussex County Council and West Saltdean to be part of Brighton and Hove.

“I have already requested that the negotiators within Brighton and Hove City Council to please do all they can to deliver a united Saltdean as part of the reorganisation.”

After the announcement today, the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, said: “This is an historic and exciting moment for our region.

“I am optimistic and ambitious about devolution because of the direct benefits I know it will bring to all communities in Sussex.

“It will mean that more money is directly invested in our area and that better transport, affordable housing and skills and job creation can be accelerated.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with residents, businesses and partners to ensure that all of our communities have the opportunity to shape the future.”

A devolution consultation is due to take place before the end of next month, with mayoral elections proposed for May 2026.

The creation of new unitary councils will be a separate process, with “an ambitious timetable”.