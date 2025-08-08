Outline plans for 223 homes and community facilities at Loxwood

Outline plans have been submitted for 223 new homes in Loxwood along with space for community facilities such as a 30 place nursery and a caf.

The outline plans for Loxwood Farm Place, High Street, Loxwood, have been prepared by Henry Adams Planning on behalf of Martin Grant Homes, with all matters reserved except for access.

A design and access statement with the application said: “The village has an infant and junior school, as well as a medical practice, local shops and community facilities, including a village hall.

"The Council regards Loxwood as a sustainable location for accommodating a modest scale of growth.”

Some views of the Loxwood site from the design statement

The site is arable fields with mature trees and hedgerows and its boundaries include the Wey and Arun Canal.

The statement said: “Access is via an existing access serving a Martin Grant Homes development directly off High Street.”

Public consultation was held in October 2024 and the site had been put forward for inclusion in the Neighbourhood Plan.

Plans originally included an autism centre but this was changed after consultation to a community area including open space, allotments and space for a nursery and café.

The proposed site of 223 homes in Loxwood. Image: Henry Adams Planning

“In summary, MGH welcomed the collaborative approach being taken by the Parish to the Loxwood Place site,” the statement said.

"This working relationship has facilitated a refined site concept that will deliver sustainable high quality placemaking with strategic infrastructure to meet the needs of the Loxwood community”

To see the plans go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and search for 25/01686/OUT.

