Outline plans to build up to 265 homes in Sussex town approved by Horsham District Council

Outline plans to build up to 265 homes in Steyning have been approved by Horsham District Council

The decision, for land north of Glebe Farm and Kings Barn Lane, was given the thumbs-up by the planning committee on Thursday (September 26).

But it was by no means unanimous.

With the vote tied at eight for and eight against, chairman Len Ellis-Brown (Green, Pulborough, Coldwaltham & Amberley) used his deciding vote to give final approval.

How up to 265 homes on land north of Glebe Farm and Kings Barn Lane, Kings Barn Lane, Steyning, might be laid out. Image: Richborough Estates Ltd

The plans, from Richborough Estates, sparked a flood of objections from residents, who formed an action group and held a meeting protesting the use of the greenfield site and the impact the development would have on the town.

The council received more than 180 letters of objection and more than 120 letters of support.

That division of opinion was reflected among the committee.

Peter van der Borgh (Lib Dem, Southwater North) was not allowed to take part in the debate as he knew a couple of people involved in the application.

But he was allowed to make a statement. Pointing out that housing was needed in the district, he added: “It’s important that we make decisions well. We do need to listen to residents – but if residents decided planning, half of the homes we live in wouldn’t exist.”

Victoria Finnegan (Green, Steyning and Ashurst) said many Steyning residents favoured a number of smaller, spread out developments rather than such a large number in one place.

She said they had raised concerns with her including the over-stretched GP and health services, flooding and the strain on the sewage system.

Another concern was the nearby battery storage facility – whether it was too close and how safe it would be.

But officers reported that the Fire & Rescue Service had looked at the plans – including the location of the battery storage facility – and raised no objection.

They agreed that a condition could be added to the planning permission ‘for the avoidance of doubt’, calling for a risk assessment to be carried out once an application covering matters such as design and layout had been submitted.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2233.