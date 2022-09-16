Pagham Football Club applies to replace its stand damaged by Storm Eunice
An application to make legal the replacement of the stand destroyed by Storm Eunice at Pagham Football Club's ground has been submitted.
The football stand was demolished by the storm in February this year and the club launched an appeal for £3,000 to help pay for its replacement.
A team of volunteers turned out to help clear up the debris the following day and a match there was cancelled.
Now the Nyetimber Lane club has applied for a lawful development certificate for the proposed like for like replacement of the stand's seats and roof.
Most Popular
A planning statement said: "We would like to replace our football stand that was demolished in the February storms.
"It is like for like as the base is still intact and we are only replacing the roof and seats."
To see the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference P/140/22/CLP.