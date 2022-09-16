The football stand was demolished by the storm in February this year and the club launched an appeal for £3,000 to help pay for its replacement.

A team of volunteers turned out to help clear up the debris the following day and a match there was cancelled.

Now the Nyetimber Lane club has applied for a lawful development certificate for the proposed like for like replacement of the stand's seats and roof.

The roof blew off Pagham Football Club's main stand during Storm Eunice. Photo: Carl Eldridge

A planning statement said: "We would like to replace our football stand that was demolished in the February storms.

"It is like for like as the base is still intact and we are only replacing the roof and seats."

To see the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference P/140/22/CLP.