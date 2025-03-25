Parking restrictions to be introduced on Crawley road to prevent it from being blocked by inconsiderate drivers

Parking restrictions are to be introduced on a Crawley road to prevent it from being blocked by inconsiderate drivers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an application from residents, West Sussex County Council will impose a Traffic Regulation Order on a stretch of Grattons Drive, in Pound Hill.

Double yellow lines will be added to a bend in the road north of Peterhouse Parade, next to Grattons Playing Fields and heading round towards Wadham Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from Matt Davey, assistant director for highways, transport & planning, said: “There are reports that during sporting events, the road, foot-ways and grass verge are frequently blocked by inconsiderate drivers.

Grattons Drive, Pound Hill. Image: GoogleMaps

“Inconsiderate parking can obstruct forward visibility for other drivers and pedestrians and for children trying to cross the road safely to the playing fields.”

While a number of residents submitted a petition to the council calling for the parking restrictions, others were not convinced the double yellows would solve the problem.

During a three-week public consultation, eight objections were received, with some predicting that they would just push the parking problem further down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Davey’s report said that, should that becomes an issue, further restrictions could be considered.

The scheme is expected to cost around £1,000 using capital funding allocated to the Highways and Transport Delivery Programme 2024/25.