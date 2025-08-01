Peacehaven Town Council is inviting residents to attend a Public Meeting

In light of the recent consultations launched by East Sussex County Council/Lewes District Council, and Brighton and Hove City Council, Peacehaven Town Council is hosting a public meeting to gather residents' opinions on the proposed changes to local authority boundaries.

Local Government Reorganisation is being driven by central government policy and aims to establish new unitary councils across East and West Sussex, including Brighton and Hove. A unitary council will consolidate all public services currently provided by district/borough councils and the county council. East Sussex plans to respond to this government policy in September 2025, with the goal of creating a single unitary council for the entire East Sussex area. Additionally, Brighton and Hove City Council has indicated that as part of the local government reorganisation, it is considering expanding the city boundaries to include parts of Lewes District. This potential expansion would affect Kingston, East Saltdean, Telscombe, Peacehaven, and Newhaven, with the new boundaries expected to take effect in April 2028.

The public meeting will take place on Tuesday 12th August at 6.30pm at Community House in Peacehaven, and it is hoped that residents will take up this opportunity to have their say.

If residents are unable to attend, they can fill out the online consultation at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR